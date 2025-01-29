Meta Platforms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.84 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $8.02.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.68 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $48.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.97 billion.

