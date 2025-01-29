Meritage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $172.6 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $172.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $4.72.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.61 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $786.2 million, or $21.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.36 billion.

