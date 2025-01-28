Merchants Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $95.7 million. The…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $95.7 million.

The bank, based in Carmel, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $380.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $193.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $320.4 million, or $6.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $670.7 million.

