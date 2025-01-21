Mercantile Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.6 million.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $92.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.6 million, or $4.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $231.5 million.

