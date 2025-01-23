McCormick: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $215.2 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $788.5 million, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.72 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.03 to $3.08 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.