MaxLinear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $92.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $245.2 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $360.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $105 million.

