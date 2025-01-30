MasterCard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.34 billion.…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.34 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $3.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.82 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.68 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $7.49 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.87 billion, or $13.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.