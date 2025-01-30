Marsh & McLennan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $788 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $6.07 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.06 billion, or $8.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.