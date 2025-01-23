MarineMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.1 million.…

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oldsmar, Florida-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $468.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483.7 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.80 per share.

