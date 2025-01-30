Manpower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.5 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $145.1 million, or $3.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.