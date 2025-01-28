Manhattan Associates: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $48 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $255.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $218.4 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion.

