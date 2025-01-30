Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.4…

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.

The Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $200.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.6 million.

