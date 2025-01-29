Making Room for Baby: How to Design the Perfect Nursery

As a mom, Hannah Oravec wanted to create the perfect nursery for her new daughter — a charming room that…

As a mom, Hannah Oravec wanted to create the perfect nursery for her new daughter — a charming room that blended seamlessly with the rest of her 1870s Cape-style home in Plymouth, Massachusetts. But as an interior designer, she knew she needed to pay attention to the essentials as well — proper space planning and functionality.

“With a nursery, it’s nice to have continuity and consistency in the home so it’s not totally different from the rest of the house,” says Oravec, 32, an interior designer and the owner of Lawless Design in Duxbury, Massachusetts, whose first child, Amelia, was born in October. “But you still want it to be a fun room for the child.”

Oravec’s home is charming and rustic, with beams and wood floors. To maintain that character in the 8-by-11-foot nursery, she added green striped wallpaper and vintage accents, such as a safari-themed tapestry chair and matching ottoman that add an unexpected fun element to the room. The rest of the room is painted a subdued tan tone for balance, and there are subtle feminine accents, such as a pleated lamp shade and bows on the curtains, to complement the black wrought-iron crib that will eventually convert into a toddler bed. “Vintage adds a lot of charm and character,” Oravec says. “I love mixing old and new — it brings an eclectic feel to a room.”

Incorporating vintage also is a sustainable way to design a nursery because it cuts back on manufacturing and shipping costs to reuse a piece rather than buy new. Plus, older furniture is usually constructed from solid wood, so the quality is better, Oravec says.

Nursery Do’s and Don’ts

To achieve the perfect nursery, here are some additional tips from the experts:

No, you don’t need a dedicated room. While a separate nursery makes it easier for a baby to have a safe and quiet place to sleep, it’s not absolutely necessary, especially in the early months. “If you’re dealing with a really small space, there are great options for bassinets and mini cribs that can be put in your room if you have a safe space, and that can buy you a couple of years,” says Naomi Coe, founder of Little Crown Interiors in Irvine, California. “But at some point, you’re going to have a small human to deal with who may not fit in your bedroom.” Space can also be carved out in a living room or den — anyplace you can find a quiet spot. Just analyze your floor plan to ensure you have sufficient space for necessary pieces, which include the crib, a dresser/changing table and rocker or glider.

Experiment with color. The days of blue for boys or pink for girls are long gone. Shalena Smith, an interior designer and the founder of Gaga Designs and Shalena Smith Interiors in Los Angeles, says paint color is easy and inexpensive to change, “so go crazy, and do what you want to do.” She says pastels, neutrals and earth tones are very popular today in baby’s rooms, especially hunter green walls, which she pairs with natural tones and elements. Just be sure to choose paints that are nontoxic and have zero VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

Lighting. Good lighting is key in a nursery. Oravec recommends what she calls “layers of light” that vary based on the task. A nursery may be designed with an overhead fixture on a dimmer, for example, to provide soft lighting for nighttime feedings. But for play time or diaper changes, it’s nice to have brighter light, so table lamps or a floor lamp are helpful as well.

Theme. Have fun with the nursery. If you invest in neutral furniture, you can decorate around that while being able to update themes quickly and inexpensively in the future. Whether it’s sports or Winnie the Pooh, use decor like pillows, rugs and hanging artwork to flesh out the theme, while keeping background pieces neutral.

Plan for the future. Try to incorporate pieces that will grow with your baby. Oravec opted for a crib in her daughter’s room that can later convert into a toddler bed. Some cribs convert to a twin headboard as well. Smith recommends furniture that can be repurposed in other places of the home. Instead of a dedicated changing table, she creates nurseries with dressers that have a removable changing station on top — that way, the dresser can be used even when a changing table is no longer needed. Similarly, some sort of chair — rocker or glider — is a must for a nursery, but choosing the right one will keep it relevant later. “If you pick the right fabric, that glider can end up going in your primary bedroom or living room,” Smith says. “Invest in good quality, but be wise with the fabric you pick.”

