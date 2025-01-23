MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Thursday reported profit of $27 million in its…

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $267.4 million in the period.

