M/I Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $133.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.71.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.83 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $563.7 million, or $19.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHO

