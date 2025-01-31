LyondellBasell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported a loss of $603 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported a loss of $603 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $9.5 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.37 billion, or $4.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.3 billion.

