Lockheed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $527 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.60 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.62 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.34 billion, or $22.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $71.04 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $27.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $73.75 billion to $74.75 billion.

