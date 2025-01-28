Littelfuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $529.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113 million, or $4.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $520 million to $550 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.