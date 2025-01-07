Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lindsay: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Lindsay: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 7, 2025, 6:51 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Tuesday reported profit of $17.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $166.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up