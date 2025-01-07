Lindsay: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Tuesday reported profit of $17.2 million in its…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Tuesday reported profit of $17.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $166.3 million in the period.

