Liberty Oilfield Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.9 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $943.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $977.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $316 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.