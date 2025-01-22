LG Display: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — LG Display Co. (LPL) on Wednesday reported a…

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — LG Display Co. (LPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $599.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The maker of monitors and panels for TVs, phones and other products posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.77 billion, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.