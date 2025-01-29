Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $182.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210.6 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.36 billion.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share.

