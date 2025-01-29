Lennox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $197.7 million.…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $197.7 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.23 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $806.9 million, or $22.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.34 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $22 to $23.50 per share.

