Lazard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $816.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $812.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $279.9 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.