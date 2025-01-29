Las Vegas Sands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $324…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $324 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.45 billion, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.