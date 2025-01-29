Landstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.2 million.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.31.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.9 million, or $5.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.