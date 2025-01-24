Lakeland Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Friday reported net income of $24.2 million…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Friday reported net income of $24.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, Indiana, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $105.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.5 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $253.5 million.

