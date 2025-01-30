L3Harris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $453 million.…

The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.43 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.52 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 billion, or $7.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.33 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.55 to $10.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

