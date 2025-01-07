Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $961,000…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $961,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The company posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.7 million.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $279 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.