Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $961,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.
The company posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.7 million.
Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $279 million.
