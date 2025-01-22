Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $69.5 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $69.5 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.6 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 33 cents.

