KLA: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $824.5 million.

The Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $6.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.73 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.45 to $8.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $3.15 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

