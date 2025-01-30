Kirby: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $42.8 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $42.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $802.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286.7 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.