Kinder Morgan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $667 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.61 billion, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.1 billion.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.27 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMI

