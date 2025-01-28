Kimberly-Clark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $447 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $447 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.55 billion, or $7.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.06 billion.

