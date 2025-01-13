KB Home: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $190.6…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $190.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $2.52.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $655 million, or $8.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.93 billion.

