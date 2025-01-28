K12: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $96.4 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $96.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $587.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $600 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion.

