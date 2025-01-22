Johnson & Johnson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.43 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $22.52 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.51 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $89.2 billion to $90 billion.

