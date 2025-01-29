Live Radio
John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 29, 2025, 5:21 PM

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported profit of $13.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBSS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

