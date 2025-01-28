JetBlue: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44 million in its fourth quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $795 million, or $2.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.28 billion.

