Jenny Craig Diet vs. WeightWatchers (WW): What Is the Difference?

Many Americans turn to structured programs to help them achieve their weight loss goals. Two long-standing programs, Jenny Craig and WeightWatchers offer distinct approaches. Whether you prioritize convenience or flexibility, this guide will help you choose the program that aligns with your lifestyle and goals.

Jenny Craig and WW have both been recognized as Best Diet Programs on the 2025 U.S. News Best Diets list, with Jenny Craig offering pre-packaged meals for simplicity and WW providing a sustainable, points-based system for those who enjoy cooking.

Jenny Craig Overview

Jenny Craig made its U.S. debut in 1985. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and relaunched under new management exclusively online. Jenny Craig’s program combines portion-controlled prepared foods, physical activity and personalized coaching. With almost 100 nutritionally balanced meals and snacks crafted by dietitians and chefs, Jenny Craig offers an easy approach to weight management.

Plans offered by Jenny Craig

1. 14-Day Classic Plan: Includes two weeks of meals and snacks

2. Meal Plan: Provides 14 breakfasts and entrees with six-month access to Club Jenny

3. Club Jenny: Full menu access without obligation, choose a la carte meals and snacks

The 14-Day Plan encourages customers to follow an intermittent fasting

protocol of fasting 14 hours daily. Specialized plans cater to various needs, including vegetarian, high-protein, carb-conscious and diabetes-friendly menus. The program recommends incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy into your diet for balanced nutrition. Regular physical activity is also encouraged.

All plans include:

— 1-on-1 coaching: weekly check-ins for guidance and accountability

— Community support: Inspiration and support with an online support network

— Mobile App: Track meals, log profess and place orders

Support and coaching

Jenny Craig members are paired with personal consultants (not nutrition professionals) for guidance and accountability. The program’s structured approach makes it easy to follow with fully prepared, flash-frozen meals delivered to your doorstep.

Jenny Craig cost

Starting at $12.99/day, meals are delivered to your door. Shipping is free with two-week auto-ship plans.

WeightWatchers Overview

WeightWatchers is the largest commercial weight-loss program in the United States. It emphasizes a holistic, sustainable approach to weight management. The program integrates behavioral changes, lifestyle habits, regular physical activity and healthy food choices to promote fullness.

Key Features:

— SmartPoints system: Customized to your needs based on initial assessment

— ZeroPoint foods: Over 350 options to encourage healthier eating

— Comprehensive App: Includes food/activity trackers, 12,000 recipes, barcode scanners and meal-planning tools

Plans offered by WW

1. Standard WW: Basic core program.

2. Diabetes Plan: Tailored for Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes

3. WW GLP-1: Designed for members on GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic

Support and coaching

WW provides both group and individual support options with registered dietitians. A key feature of the continued success of WW is community support with more than 3,000 locations where members convene with coaches. Members can attend workshops or interact through an extensive online community. Plans include the following options for additional fees:

— Digital: Self-guided with 24/7 live coaching chat

— Digital 360: Includes guided support and educational events

— Unlimited Workshops + Digital: Combines all workshops with digital access

— 1-on-1 Coaching + Digital: Personalized coaching with unlimited phone or video check-ins

WW cost

Starting at $23/month, excluding food expenses

Key Differences Between Jenny Craig and WW

Meal Options:

— Jenny Craig: Offers pre-made meals in recyclable containers, ideal for those who need convenience

— WW: Encourages meal prep within SmartPoints and ZeroPoint guidelines

Support:

— Jenny Craig: Includes private coaching with all plans.

— WW: Some group workshops and online and in-person community support are standard. Private coaching and additional workshops are optional fees.

Flexibility:

— Jenny Craig: Structured meal plans have options but limited flexibility

— WW: No forbidden foods. The points system teaches portion control and nutritional balance

Cost:

— Jenny Craig: Higher costs include meals.

— WW: Lower fees exclude food expenses.

Members should factor in weekly food costs when comparing.

Health Benefits and Weight Loss

The health benefits of weight loss are significant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even a modest 5% to 10% weight loss can improve blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Both Jenny Craig and WW offer effective strategies for achieving these outcomes. Neither program is recommended for pregnant people or children under 18 years of age.

Jenny Craig’s approach to weight loss:

— Encourages slow, steady weight loss (1-2 pounds/week)

— Focuses on transitioning to homemade meals as members near their goal weight

— Pre-packaged meals simplify portion control but may create challenges in maintaining weight loss long-term

WW’s approach to weight loss:

— Teaches sustainable eating habits through its point system

— Allows for indulgences while staying within a points budget, making it easier to maintain weight loss

— Promotes long-term healthy eating behaviors and lifestyle changes

How to Know Which Program Is Right for You?

In 2025, WeightWatchers was rated by a panel of experts as one of U.S. News’ Best Weight Loss Diets and one of U.S. News’s Best Diet Programs for its flexible and sustainable approach to weight management. Jenny Craig was highly rated in Best Diet Programs, praised for its convenience and simplicity.

Ultimately, whether you prioritize convenience or long-term habit-building, both Jenny Craig and WW offer valuable tools to help you reach your goals. The best program for you depends on your preferences, lifestyle and long-term goals.

