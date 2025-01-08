Jefferies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $232.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $232.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $743.4 million, or $2.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JEF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.