JB Hunt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $155.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.53.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $570.9 million, or $5.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.09 billion.

