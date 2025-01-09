Jacksonville Housing Market Forecast

Jacksonville likely isn’t the first city to come to mind when thinking of Florida. Despite being the state’s largest city…

Jacksonville likely isn’t the first city to come to mind when thinking of Florida. Despite being the state’s largest city by population and landmass, hot housing markets like Orlando, Tampa and Miami often outshine this coastal city.

However, Jacksonville’s general affordability, strong job market and beautiful beaches continue to attract new residents from more expensive cities like Miami, New York City and Los Angeles. Like many other Florida housing markets, things have cooled off from the exorbitant growth immediately following the pandemic.

Buyers aren’t facing bidding wars anymore, fewer homes sell above the asking price and things are sitting on the market longer. While this slowdown could be interpreted as a weakening market, housing demand remains strong for this northeastern city.

The latest information from the U.S. News Housing Market Index offers a picture of what is happening in Jacksonville today and where the housing market could be headed in the coming year.

How the Jacksonville Housing Market Changed in 2024

Single-family housing permits have steadily declined since May 2024 but are rebounding back to historic levels. In November, Jacksonville issued 781 new single-family home permits — a sharp drop from the 1,218 issued in October, but on par with the 778 issued in November 2023.

Single Family Housing Permits

[IMAGE]

Interest rates

have played a big role in buyer demand and are a key reason there’s been a rollercoaster of housing starts over the last year. Housing developers are also trying to strike the delicate balance of meeting inventory shortages without overbuilding. The housing shortage of 2020 and 2021 led to a building boom. Many markets, particularly across the Southeast, are feeling the impact.

This isn’t just a problem in Jacksonville; interest rates and overbuilding pressures are an issue across the country.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the U.S. had a nearly 9-month supply of new homes in November 2024, indicating supply far outweighs demand. However, the overall national housing supply, including existing single-family homes in November, was 3.7 months, up just slightly year over year.

The U.S. News Housing Market Index forecasts housing starts will slowly trend downward next year as developers try to unload their existing inventory.

Multifamily building permits, which include apartments with four or more units, have dropped dramatically over the last two years. In February 2023, over 1,500 new multifamily permits were issued. The level of new multifamily construction tapered off for the remainder of 2023 and 2024, holding steady at 219 new permits in October 2024 — nearly 60% more than this same time last year. In November, that number plummeted to just 4 new approved multifamily permits.

Multifamily Housing Permits

[IMAGE]

Forecasts predict construction should pick back up, but developers face another balancing act between inventory and demand. Multifamily construction skyrocketed during the pandemic in the Southeast. Now, that inventory is hitting the market supply and outpacing demand.

Jacksonville Housing Supply and Demand

Jacksonville’s supply of for-sale homes was around 5 months in November, up more than a month year over year. The market is finally considered balanced, which is defined as having anywhere from 4 to 6 months of inventory.

Housing Supply | 5.0 mo (+1.17 YoY)

[IMAGE]

According to Redfin, homes listed for sale in the greater Jacksonville area took an average of 64 days to sell in November, up from 19 days in November 2023. However, not all homes are taking longer to sell.

Buyers and sellers have equal negotiating power right now. Sellers are waiting longer, but often still getting a good price. Buyers are able to shop around, thanks to increased inventory, and don’t have to compete quite as hard to get their offer accepted.

“A lot of good-condition homes coming on the market still sell right away. Location, age and condition — it all matters, but homes between $350,000 and $450,000 are still moving quickly,” says Amir Shadmani, a broker associate with Florida Homes Realty & Mortgage in Jacksonville.

Shadmani says areas with good schools remain in high demand. “St. Johns and Southside areas are really hot for families right now,” he says.

Favorable weather and an influx of snowbirds make winter a busy buying season for Florida. An increase in for-sale homes during these months is typical, but it may not last. Jacksonville’s housing supply remained in the 3-month range for most of the year, favoring a seller’s market.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications for the week ending Jan. 3 decreased 3.7% from a week earlier, with an adjustment for the New Year’s holiday. Refinancing applications were up nearly 41% compared with last year, now that rates have cooled some. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 7% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 43% compared with the previous week and was 15% lower than the same week one year ago.

As of Jan. 9, the average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate is 6.99%. The average 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.16%. Both are line with the rates year over year.

Demand for rental properties has improved since last year. In October 2023, Jacksonville’s rental vacancy rate was 12.5%, which is historically high for the market. Demand is now at 8.8%, a sign demand and supply are normalizing. However, this rate is still notably higher than the national average of 6.3%, indicating rental supply continues to outpace overall demand.

Affordability challenges and election year volatility led to consumer sentiment falling to 71.8, according to a monthly survey of consumer confidence levels from the University of Michigan. At the start of the year, the national consumer sentiment index was 79 on a 100-point scale, but confidence is waning.

Consumer Sentiment | 71.8 (+10.5 YoY)

[IMAGE]

Median Home Price in Jacksonville

The median home price in Jacksonville was $383,000 in November 2024, a 1.3% increase over November 2023. Jacksonville home prices peaked at $383,000 in May 2024, then prices fell through the last half of the year, until rebounding to the same level at the year’s end, to the highest level since at least 2017.

Median Home Price | $380k (+1.3% YoY)

[IMAGE]

Around 30% of sellers reduced their sale price in November, according to Redfin. “Buyers are seeing price reductions, and thinking ‘Oh, prices are going down’,” Shadmani says. However, he emphasizes it’s not that market value is falling, but that sellers had to readjust their expectations and price their homes more realistically.

“A lot of sellers still have expectations from COVID years, where homes sold $20K – $30K over asking price. Now, they are sitting on the market for 3 to 4 months,” Shadmani says. It’s not that demand and high pricing aren’t there, it’s just not the same market as it was two years ago.

Rental rates have fallen since last year as supply outpaces demand. Today, Jacksonville’s median rent is $1,706, 1.2% lower than the same time in 2023 and 17% lower than the median rent for the United States, which is currently $1,983.

Rents, while down this year, tend to hold strong due to the city’s healthy job market and influx of students attending the University of North Florida. The school, which is one of the largest in the state, welcomed 16,295 students in the fall of 2024. This creates a stable demand for student housing in the neighborhoods surrounding the campus particularly.

Rent Price | $1706 (-1.2% YoY)

[IMAGE]

Rental properties aren’t experiencing the same supply challenges as homebuying. Rental vacancies in Jacksonville have held steady at 8.8% for the three months ending September 2024.

Rental Vacancy | 8.8% (-2.1% YoY)

[IMAGE]

Unemployment Trends in Jacksonville

Employment remains strong in the Jacksonville market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were nearly 820,000 people employed in the greater Jacksonville area in November 2024, with 54,000 construction jobs. The unemployment rate of 3.5% is slightly more than in November 2023, but still below the national average of 4.1%.

Employment | 818.2 (-4.2k YoY)

[IMAGE]

Unemployment | 3.5% (+0.4% YoY)

[IMAGE]

Jacksonville is revered for its diverse and stable job market. Its ties with the transportation, shipping and distribution channels, along with the military, medical and pharmaceutical fields, and financial industry help it maintain a low unemployment rate.

While the higher housing costs stemming from rising interest rates and higher median home prices are putting pressure on affordability, delinquencies remain at low levels for Jacksonville, according to Black Knight. As of November 2024, roughly 3.8% of all Jacksonville mortgages were 30 days or more past due but not yet in foreclosure. This is slightly higher than the U.S. average of 3.5% but still near record lows.

Even the percentage of Jacksonville homes in active foreclosure is low. According to Black Knight, 0.4% of all homes in Jacksonville are in active foreclosure, not far from the national average of 0.3%.

Builder Confidence in Jacksonville

Residential home builder sentiment for the Jacksonville region remains negative, according to the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. Jacksonville scored 42 in November, one point lower than the year prior. The index attributes a positive outlook to scores above 50.

Builder Sentiment | 42.00 (-1 YoY)

[IMAGE]

National construction costs have come down since their peak in 2022 but remain elevated. Inflation and higher interest rates have made it more expensive to build and renovate real estate. Despite that, nonresidential construction as tracked by the Architecture Billings Index from the American Institute of Architects is up 3.3 points year over year.

Architecture Billings | 50.00 (+3.3 YoY)

[IMAGE]

Jacksonville Real Estate Market: Predictions

Given the median home price in the U.S. was $430,000 in November, Jacksonville is still an affordable place to live, especially compared with more expensive coastal cities across the West and Northeast. Its rents, job levels and median home price are all better than the national average.

While economic factors like interest rates and seasonal activity cause ebbs and flows in demand, Jacksonville remains a strong housing market.

“If interest rates do go lower in 2025, demand should go up. In turn, more supply might hit the market as well because there’s a larger pool of buyers which will hopefully drive prices up and allow people to sell their home faster,” says Shadmani.

But he emphasizes that no one truly knows what will happen. If you look at the core demand drivers for Jacksonville — favorable weather, ample job opportunities, lower cost of living and no state income tax — the region should continue to draw in new residents for years to come.

