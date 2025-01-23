Live Radio
Investar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 23, 2025, 7:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.3 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $84 million.

