Invesco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $268.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.16 billion, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $774.8 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.4 billion.

