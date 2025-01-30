International Paper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — International Paper Co. (IP) on Thursday reported a loss of $147 million…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — International Paper Co. (IP) on Thursday reported a loss of $147 million in its fourth quarter.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The global paper and packaging company posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $557 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.