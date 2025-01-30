Intel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $126…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $126 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $14.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.76 billion, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Intel said it expects revenue in the range of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion.

