Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 3

Titan America – Brussels, 24 million shares, priced at $15-$18, managed by Citi Goldman. Proposed NYSE symbol TTAM. Business: US business of global cement producer Titan Cement.

RedCloud – London, 11 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Roth Cap. Clear Street. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RCT. Business: Operates a B2B platform for sellers of consumer goods in emerging markets.

Odysight.ai – Omer, Israel, 2.5 million shares, priced at $8.50, managed by Benchmark. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ODYS. Business: Makes vision-based sensor systems for machine and infrastructure monitoring.

HW Electro – Tokyo, 4 million shares, priced at $4, managed by AC Sunshine Sec. Univest Sec.. Proposed NYSE American symbol HWEP. Business: Japanese retailer of electric light commercial vehicles.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.