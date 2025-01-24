Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 27

Smithfield Foods – Smithfield, Va., 34.8 million shares, priced at $23-$27, managed by Morgan Stanley BofA. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SFD. Business: Leading US producer of meat products being spun out of China’s WH Group.

Infinity Natural Resource – Morgantown, W.Va., 13.3 million shares, priced at $18-$21, managed by Citi Raymond James. Proposed NYSE symbol INR. Business: US oil and natural gas producer operating in the Utica and Marcellus Shales.

Beta Bionics – Irvine, Calif., 7.5 million shares, priced at $14-$16, managed by BofA Piper Sandler. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BBNX. Business: Makes an automated insulin delivery system for type 1 diabetes.

FG Merger II – Itasca, Ill., 8 million shares, priced at $10, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FGMCU. Business: Blank check company targeting the financial services industry in North America.

RedCloud – London, 11 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Roth Cap. Clear Street. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RCT. Business: Operates a B2B platform for sellers of consumer goods in emerging markets.

HW Electro – Tokyo, 4 million shares, priced at $4, managed by AC Sunshine Sec. Univest Sec.. Proposed NYSE American symbol HWEP. Business: Japanese retailer of electric light commercial vehicles.

Cortigent – Valencia, Calif., 1.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE American symbol CRGT. Business: Developing camera-based neural implants that restore partial vision to the blind.

iOThree – Singapore, 2.6 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Eddid Securities Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol IOTR. Business: Singapore-based provider of maritime connectivity and digitalization solutions.

