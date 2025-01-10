Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 13

Flowco – Houston, 17.8 million shares, priced at $21-$23, managed by JP Morgan Jefferies. Proposed NYSE symbol FLOC. Business: Provides equipment and services that optimize the production of oil and gas wells.

HW Electro – Tokyo, 4 million shares, priced at $4, managed by AC Sunshine Sec. Univest Sec.. Proposed NYSE American symbol HWEP. Business: Japanese retailer of electric light commercial vehicles.

Cortigent – Valencia, Calif., 1.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE American symbol CRGT. Business: Developing camera-based neural implants that restore partial vision to the blind.

iOThree – Singapore, 2.6 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Eddid Securities Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol IOTR. Business: Singapore-based provider of maritime connectivity and digitalization solutions.

Skyline Builders – Hong Kong, 1.5 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SKBL. Business: Provides construction services for roads and drainage projects in Hong Kong.

